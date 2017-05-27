Nato and peace in Europe

A Chara, – Roger Cole of the Peace and Neutrality Alliance was on his usual anti-Nato rant in his letter (May 25th). Nato has kept the peace in Europe since the end of the second World War. We should remember that the first major decision the countries of eastern Europe took after being set free from communist Russia was to join Nato. The second big decision they took was to join the European Union. They had their priorities right.

We took a disgraceful decision during the second World War to stay neutral while Hitler slaughtered millions. – Is mise,

BEAIRTLE Ó CONGHAILE,

Dún Dealgan,

Co Lú.