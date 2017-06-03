Nato and Irish neutrality

A chara, – In his reply (May 30th) to my letter of May 27th, Roger Cole of the Peace and Neutrality Alliance tells us that in one opinion poll 57 per cent of the people asked were in favour of Irish military neutrality. It is very easy to understand this.

Thankfully we are surrounded by countries that are members of Nato and so we do not live our lives under an imminent military attack from a hostile neighbour.

I can assure Mr Cole that if his organisation took an opinion poll in such countries as Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Romania, Bulgaria, etc, he would get a very different figure indeed.

We never had Joe Stalin and his successors as our neighbour watching over us. – Is mise,

BEAIRTLE Ó CONGHAILE,

Dún Dealgan,

Co Lú.