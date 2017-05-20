Sir, – The National Pension Reserve Fund established by Charlie McCreevy was the most intelligent and imaginative budgetary initiative of the last several decades.

Unfortunately most of the money in the fund had to be diverted to bail out the banks.

It would be the fair and sensible course that any receipts by the Government from the sale of its shares in the banks should be used to revive and reimburse the National Pension Reserve Fund as a step preliminary to resuming annual contributions thereto. – Yours, etc,

CIARÁN CONNOLLY,

Raheny, Dublin 5.