National Party and a ‘Catholic republic’

Sir, – I note that a Dublin hotel has cancelled the launch of a new political party that is against immigration, is anti-abortion, and is opposed to a “dictatorial” EU (“Merrion Hotel cancels launch of anti-immigration political party”, November 17th).

Whatever about its politics, one must assume that if the new party had preferred to advance issues relevant to gender or sexual orientation then the cancellation would be considered discriminatory. In pursuing equality, have we merely created a new inequality? – Yours, etc,

ROBERT WHELAN,

Greystones,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – You report that a Dublin hotel cancelled a booking for a meeting that was to be held by an anti-immigration group. The hotel should be asked to compensate for the cancellation by baking it an anti-immigration cake. – Yours, etc,

LESLIE LAWLESS,

Dublin 4.

Sir, – I welcome Justin Barrett’s call for the creation of a Catholic republic (“National Party leader espouses creation of ‘Catholic republic’”, November 17th). I suggest that he and his followers be helped to colonise one or more of the uninhabited islands off the west coast, and given a pair of currachs for their occasional visits to the 21st century. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN J GOGGIN,

Castleconnell,

Co Limerick.