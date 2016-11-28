Sir, – We read in your article “New approach to music education strikes right chord” (November 22nd) that “there was no real access to ‘performance’ music education”.

This does not reflect the reality for 8,000 primary school children who will perform as members of the National Children’s Choir at regional concerts throughout Ireland this year. Throughout this school year, these children will learn a common repertoire of songs which they will perform in regional concerts in the spring term and a representative group will sing in the National Concert Hall in May 2017.

Through their participation in the National Children’s Choir and the hard work of primary school teachers, the children reach a high individual and collective level in vocal music while they experience the unique joy of collaborative musical performance. – Yours, etc,

ANNE PURCELL,

ÓRLA GILLAN,

MAIRÉAD DÉISEACH,

Musical Directors,

National Children’s Choir,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 14.