Naming a road after Savita Halappanavar

Sir, – I note that Dublin South Central People Before Profit councillor Tina MacVeigh is to propose to Dublin City Council that a street be named or renamed after the late Savita Halappanavar (News, November 1st).

As new streets are a relative rarity in the Dublin City Council area, it would seem that the obvious candidate for renaming is Ms MacVeigh’s own street. I understand that if she can persuade a majority of her neighbours to petition the council to change the name of their street the rest should be easy sailing.

– Yours, etc,

AUGUSTINE MULLIGAN

Castleknock,

Dublin 15.