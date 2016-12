A chara, – It is ironic in the same week when a letter from 1916 is put up for auction that Nama can’t find any notes of a meeting held in 2013 (“Nama executives face questions over lack of records”, December 9th).One hundred years ago Dublin had a rebellion but the letter of surrender survived. Today we have the Freedom of Information Act which appears to have more document destructive power than any gunboat on the Liffey. – Is mise,

DERMOT O’ROURKE

Lucan , Dublin.