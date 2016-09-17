Nama and oversight

Sir, – In his article on the row between the National Asset Management Agency and the Office of the Comptroller & Auditor General, Noel Whelan has missed the different histories of the two organisations (“Nama’s attack on the C&AG may backfire”, Opinion & Analysis, September 16th).

The C&AG has been in existence since the foundation of the State. It has a long history.

Nama was set up in 2009 to do something quickly about the situation when the country was bankrupted by the reckless decisions of its own most powerful citizens.

It is no wonder they differ in perspective on the work they do. – Yours, etc,

A LEAVY,

Sutton, Dublin 13.