Music and education

Sir, – According to a study recently published, music training not only helps children develop fine motor skills, but aids emotional and behavioural maturation as well.

This research, announced last month in the Journal of the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, should give music students and their supporters an extra incentive to persevere.

However the positive effects of learning something new, and challenging our brains are not exclusive to children.

Perhaps it is the time of year we all, irrespective of age or prior musical experience sign up to learn a new instrument.

Ours brains will thank us for it. – Yours, etc,

GAVIN BRENNAN,

Clontarf,

Dublin 3.