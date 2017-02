Sir, – I was deaf to your reader’s complaints on the diction of actors in the BBC television drama SS-GB (February 25th), as I’ve long since been an avid reader of subtitles for most of my TV viewing. I say “most” as they add little to comedy or live sports coverage. And they can really ruin a quiz show. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Belgooly,

Co Cork.