Sir, – Has anyone in these islands been able to make out what the actors were saying in the first episode of the new BBC drama, SS-GB?

The BBC spends millions on a fictional drama set in an England that had been defeated and occupied by Germany in 1941, and contains actors that can only mumble their way through. Did anybody in the BBC “not haff vays off making them dalk” clearly? – Yours, etc,

IVOR SHORTS,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.