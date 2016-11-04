Multiculturalism, the GAA and professionalism

A chara, – Michael O’Sullivan (Letters, November 3rd) calls for the GAA to be “professionalised” in order to encourage “non-white” players to participate in Gaelic games.

Since the GAA is very much a professional organisation, no different from its soccer and rugby equivalents, I assume Mr O’Sullivan is referring to the payment of players.

In this age of unprecedented demands on players’ time and bodies, not to mention the financial strain so many of our young men find themselves under nowadays, the issue of compensation is indeed worthy of consideration.

However, if the GAA does decide to go down this road, it will be because of a desire to show fairness towards its players, rather than to appease the vapid watchdogs of political correctness. – Is mise,

Dr GARETH P KEELEY,

Grenoble,

France.