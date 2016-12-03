Moving Seanad Éireann

Sir, – Peter Finnegan (“Why the National Museum will benefit from Seanad relocation”, Opinion & Analysis, November 28th) tells us that putting the Seanad in the ceramics room will “contribute positively” to our National Museum.

Perhaps. One thing, though, is certain, the taxidermists have their work cut out. Tanning and stuffing 60 Senators (not to mention support staff) promises to be a painstaking task.

Few people appreciate the meticulous, detailed work that goes into achieving the anatomical accuracy required to bring a specimen up to display standard.

All of that is before the curators begin work on the diorama. Painting and props will be used to capture a sense of the Senators’ natural habitat. Then, against this backdrop, each Senator will have to be manipulated into an artistically interesting pose.

This kind of exhibit should be imbued with a sense of theatre – it ought to be a sort of vignette.

A well-made diorama should transport the viewer to the time and place represented – whether that’s the moment a pride of lions makes a fresh kill on the Serengeti or the instant a Bill arrives at the Upper House for second-stage debate. –Yours, etc,

OSCAR DEANE,

Milltown,

Dublin 14