Motorcycles and commuting

Sir, – Garry Bury (September 19th) lists the benefits of motorcycling to work but omits the key benefit – that of being able to weave in and out between lines of stationary cars in traffic lanes. I’m not sure whether this practice is illegal or not, but how I envy those motorcyclists and cyclists as I sit helplessly in the bumper-to-bumper traffic listening to the news on the car radio for the third time since I started my journey. – Yours, etc,

AOIFE LORD,

Tankardstown,

Co Meath.