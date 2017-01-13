Motor insurance and uninsured drivers

Sir, – Throughout the ongoing discussion about the cost of motor insurance there has been no mention of the system that is used in France and which removes the problem of uninsured drivers.

A levy is added to the price of fuel that subsidises basic third-party cover for every vehicle on the road.

As there is some considerable experience in this country of imposing levies, I am sure this idea could be implemented with the stroke of a pen, and it would have the huge benefit of nullifying the first line of defence of the insurance companies, that of the uninsured driver. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL HEALY,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.