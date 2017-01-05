Morality and secularisation

A chara, – Fr Brian McKevitt believes that our moral standards have declined as a result of increasing secularisation and abandonment of Christianity (“Our world is dominated by an aimless secularist view of life”, Rite & Reason, January 3rd).

Unfortunately, history is littered with the religious doing what they were told, without regard to what was right.

I respectfully suggest that real morality is doing what is right without fear of divine retribution or hope of eternal reward. If we cannot distinguish right from wrong as a society, we lack empathy, not religion.

Religion is not the source of morality. Rather, our morality is inherent in us as humans, evolved through human experience and as a key adaptation to survive as a social species. – Is mise,

R Ó BRIAIN,

Dublin 7.