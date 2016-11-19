Morale and the priesthood

Sir, – Fr Brendan Hoban claimed at the Association of Catholic Priests’ annual conference that the diocesan priest is “often pitied, patronised, reviled, insulted, disrespected, ignored and resented” (“Morale of priests at all-time low, conference hears”, November 17th).

While at times some priests may experience this feeling, as a practising Catholic I can confirm that most priests that I know are respected, appreciated and loved.

The future Catholic Church will no doubt be different – smaller, more humble, and with fewer priests. But if Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin’s vision is to be realised, it may also be a more vibrant church led by parish teams of priest, lay ministers, permanent deacons and committed lay parishioners. – Yours, etc,

FRANK BROWNE,

Templeogue,

Dublin 16.