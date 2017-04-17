Mixed signals from Moscow

Sir, – I think we can all accept Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov’s description of Washington’s “confusing and sometimes openly contradictory ideas”, as well as his call for an objective UN investigation of the circumstances in which fatal chemicals were released in Khan Sheikhoun.

On the same day in the Security Council, Russia vetoed a draft aimed at setting up such an investigation, instead of persisting in efforts to eliminate any aspect of the draft that was not, in its view, objective and impartial.

“Confusing and openly contradictory ideas” emerging from Moscow, perhaps? Or does it not trust an objective inquiry to find its ally Assad innocent? – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL DRURY,

Brussels.