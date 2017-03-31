Milk to the door

Sir, – Whatever about robins or magpies tapping through the foil lids of our milk bottles, the first person downstairs in our family was rewarded with the cream at the top of the bottle! – Yours, etc,

PADRAIG J O’CONNOR,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 14.

Sir, – My memory of milk bottles being delivered to the door was that whenever I was being left home by a date, my father would come to put out the empty bottles and spoil any chance of a goodnight kiss. How things have changed. – Yours, etc,

A LYONS,

Dublin 14.