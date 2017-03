Sir, – Never mind Leeds (March 28th). We have milk delivered to the door in Beaumont. There’s posh. – Yours, etc,

TOM GILSENAN,

Beaumont, Dublin 9.

Sir, – I don’t miss milk bottles being delivered to the door. Despite the best efforts of the milkmen, it was a noisy business. I bet the robins, who always managed to tap through the foil lids, miss them though. – Yours, etc,

MARY BYRNE,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.