Midweek life-saver

Sir, – The Life page in your Wednesday editions is invariably a lifesaver.

Michael Harding’s ever perceptive eye on some aspect of our rustic selves contrasts with Sorcha Pollak’s “colouring in” of a recently arrived immigrant’s view of living among us, all rounded off with Lilly Higgins’s invitation to a midweek meal of interestingly juxtaposed ingredients.

This week’s Life page was as resuscitating as ever, curney buns and strangling ivy, a Winchester cathedral chorister finds the Ardú vocal ensemble and lamb paired with rhubarb.

What wonderful refuge from the drowning politics of water and the discombobulation of multitudinous Garda reviews. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL GANNON,

Kilkenny.