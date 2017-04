Sir, – Michael O’Leary (April 8th) joins a colourful gang of clowns such as Danny Healy-Rae, Sammy Wilson, Donald Trump, Christopher Monckton and Sarah Palin when he says he “does not accept climate change is real”.

Obviously Mr O’Leary does not understand that the same laws of physics that keep his cheap planes in the air are the very same laws of physics that are warming our planet at unprecedented rates. – Yours, etc,

GAVIN HARTE,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.