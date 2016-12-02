Michael O’Leary and the ‘half-wits’

Sir, – Fintan O’Toole is justly honoured as a journalist, even if he is a little predictable in his opinions. He is surely too astute to be unaware of the irony in hauling Michael O’Leary’s name into a piece criticising Donald Trump for “post-truth” verbal fakery (“An Irish Trump? He’s called Michael O’Leary”, Opinion & Analysis, November 29th).

While Ryanair’s high-profile chief executive unarguably has a flair for flannelling O’Toole’s press corps colleagues, he has never to my knowledge suggested running for political office.

In conjuring up the fantasy of some terrifying advocate of “strong government”, your esteemed columnist is ably demonstrating his own ability to conjure up a story out of nothing that will quicken the pulse of some readers on a slow day.

God forbid that Michael O’Leary should abandon a business career, at which he has excelled, to attempt the impossible task of running Ireland. As it is, his airline’s philosophy stands as an example of what Irish people can achieve in the world.

Ryanair’s basic proposition – efficiency and focus in delivering competition-beating value – is one that would make a refreshing change if applied more widely in our society. It delivers what it says on the tin but expects you to read the label. It’s the grown-up version of service provision.

If we prefer to go on believing that regulations are there to be blarneyed away, and that our natural national cuteness (in both senses of that word) will always see us through, then nothing very much will ever change for the better. – Yours, etc,

JOE PHELAN,

Killegar, Co Leitrim.

Sir, – I would like, at this time of the triumph of Trump, to extend my gratitude to Michael O’Leary for his success in once again forcefully and convincingly illustrating for us that wealth and wisdom are not synonymous, that business success and ignorance are occasional bedfellows, and that intemperance is not exclusive to any particular class. Thank you, Michael. – Yours, etc,

DES CURLEY,

Boyle, Co Roscommon.

Sir, – Anyone who pays attention to the antics of a self-publicist is, by definition, a half-wit. – Yours, etc,

ANNA BURKE,

Dublin 2.