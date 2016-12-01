Michael O’Leary and ‘half-wits’

Sir, – Recent letter-writers (November 29th) and Fintan O’Toole (“An Irish Trump? He’s called Michael O’Leary”, Opinion & Analysis, November 29th) criticise Michael O’ Leary for his derogatory remarks about our elected representatives in the Dáil and Seanad. They are, of course, correct.

One knows given the frequent “gurning” photos of the same individual that appear in our newspapers on a frequent basis who the real half-wit is.

Wealth and success do not entitle anybody to deride our elected representatives.

The electorate will do a much better job at election time than he could ever aspire to do. – Yours, etc,

DEREK MacHUGH,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – Unlike Donald Trump in the US, if Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary were to assume power here – albeit an unlikely prospect – he would be sure to come with little or no baggage. – Yours, etc,

PAUL DELANEY,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Michael O’Leary and the Half-Wits? Sounds like a punk tribute band. – Yours, etc,

FIONA BRENNAN,

Dublin 8.