Michael O’Leary and ‘half-wits’

Sir, – The Irish Times has given a large amount of space to Michael O’Leary’s views on issues ranging from the privatisation of the rail network to his perception of the ineptitude of Irish politicians (“O’Leary calls Dáil ‘assembly of half-wits and lunatics’”, November 25th). Mr O’Leary’s style of argumentation is very similar to Donald Trump’s, which is confusing given the general consensus in Ireland that Mr Trump’s election was a disaster.

I teach a class on rhetoric, so we have, of course, spent a lot of time over the last few months analysing why Trump’s way of speaking is so effective. It works for two reasons.

First, presenting yourself as an outsider has great appeal. For Mr Trump, this worked and was particularly effective because of the increasing populism and cynicism towards politicians in the West.

Second, and more importantly, his impressive ability to use syllogisms: a speaker coming to a conclusion while missing a deductive step.

For example, I am a businessman, therefore I know how to lead the country. The reasons why a businessman would be an effective leader are forgotten and overlooked, but it still sounds logical and connects with people.

Mr O’Leary follows the same pattern: I am not like those politicians, and I am a successful businessman, so trust my judgement.

And his approach works. His views were widely read and circulated, even though what he thinks about the privatisation of the rail network is of no more value than what my great-aunt Bridie in Co Mayo thinks.

In Ireland and Europe, we have been asking ourselves how the US could elect Mr Trump.

We seem sure that at least it could not happen to us.

However, it is important to recognise that giving Mr O’Leary’s rhetoric attention is like throwing petrol on the embers of populism and cynicism.

And if we have our own Mr Trump in 10 years, we will be able to look back and see why. – Yours, etc,

SHAUN LAVELLE,

University of Amsterdam,

The Netherlands.

Sir, – Can this salesman, who was born with a silver spoon in his large gob, be left out of the main paper so we can read serious news? – Yours, etc,

GERARD LYNCH,

Glasnevin,

Dublin 11.

Sir, – I note that in recent times, any comments by Michael O’Leary, however outrageous or insulting, are given wide coverage by your newspaper, presumably because he happens to be very rich and you deem his opinions to have some superior validity to those of other citizens.

May I be permitted to offer some equally outrageous and insulting comments?

I consider Mr O’Leary to be nothing more than an arrogant blowhard who clearly wishes to turn the clock back 150 years to a society of masters and servants.

Needless to say, I won’t be surprised if this viewpoint is not published! – Yours, etc,

MAURICE KING,

Inistioge,

Co Kilkenny.