Michael O’Leary – all talk?

Sir, – I read with some amusement recent extensive commentary on the views of Michael O’Leary (Fintan O’Toole, “An Irish Trump? He’s called Michael O’Leary”, Opinion & Analysis, November 29th). It appears the Ryanair chief executive strikes terror into the hearts of those who cling to the self-serving notion that the Irish public sector always acts in the best interests of the Irish public.

It is worth remembering that in the 1980s, when Aer Lingus enjoyed an effective monopoly on air travel, a flight to London typically cost the equivalent of a month’s wages for an average worker. This financial extortion was underpinned by the public sector unions who cared little about the travel expenses of ordinary people so long as they enjoyed the many perks that came with their privileged status.

Thanks largely to Michael O’Leary, Irish citizens can now fly throughout Europe for less than the price of a few pints. The greatest beneficiaries were the poorest in society, an inconvenient truth that “social democrats” typically choose to ignore.

In effect, Mr O’Leary put the financial interests of the consumer ahead of the demands of trade unions, with spectacular success. In the eye of the Irish left, this achievement is an affront to their way of thinking about the world. As a result, Mr O’Leary can look forward to vitriolic attacks every time he speaks publicly.

Somehow, I doubt he is concerned. – Yours, etc,

Dr RUAIRI HANLEY,

Gibbstown,

Navan,

Co Meath.

Sir, – That Michael O’Leary. What a jerk!

He takes a perfectly good little Irish airline and turns it into a huge business that shuttles out young Irish people to see Europe, and older people to escape the Irish winters, and shuttles in tourists who overtax our infrastructure. Then has the gall to continue to live in Ireland and have his racehorses compete against the best of our Irish bloodstock – and win.

Yes, I’ll be travelling home on his airline next week at less than the price of a train journey from Dublin to Cork. But I’d never vote for the man. He’s all talk. – Yours, etc,

DENIS BERGIN,

Tavira,

Portugal.