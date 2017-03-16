Michael Harding’s Prufrock in an Irish sauna

Sir, – I was entranced by Michael Harding’s story (Life & Style, March 15th) of how he became Alfred J Prufrock in the steam room happily reciting his love song to the compassionate Magda until two young bucks entered and broke the spell.

It would be appropriate if this coincided with the song’s final lines:

“We have lingered in the chambers of the sea/ By sea girls wreathed with seaweed red and brown/ Till human voices wake us and we drown.” – Yours, etc,

PAT MURPHY,

Greystones,

Co Wicklow.