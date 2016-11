Sir, – Michael Harding’s account of his love of poetry (“A poetry evening made me want to talk to Patrick Kavanagh”, Life, November 16th) reminded me that when I was at secondary school in the 1970s, I felt that poetry got in the way of life. But now, I am afraid that sometimes it is life that gets in the way of poetry! – Yours, etc,

CORMAC MEEHAN,

Bundoran,

Co Donegal.