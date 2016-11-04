Merrion Gates solution

Sir, – As someone who has been stuck in long traffic jams on either side of the Merrion Gates in Dublin over the years it is with a fair degree of frustration that I write this letter, a view which no doubt is shared by many of your readers.

The solution now being proposed by the National Transport Authority [involving an underpass, a new road and bridge] (News, October 26th) makes no sense whatsoever, especially when there is an objectively justifiable solution in placing a new road alongside the strand running from Poolbeg to Booterstown.

And whereas the usual suspects will cry foul and claim that this is merely the eastern by-pass solution, perhaps they might consider the following: both the Croisette in Cannes and the Promenade des Anglais in Nice have four traffic lanes beside the coast.

Neither the citizens of Cannes or Nice would say their property values have been affected. And no one who has walked or cycled along either would say they are distasteful.

A new strand road, adjacent to the current, if tastefully done would add value to the area, and put an end to the Merrion Gate impasse.

Additionally, it would allow for a cycle lane and pedestrian walkway, and more importantly better flood defences. A Dutch civil engineer would equally point out that it doesn’t present an insurmountable engineering challenge either.

Finally, it is worth bearing in mind that much of the housing on the strand road was built on reclaimed land in the first place.

– Yours, etc,

NIALL NELIGAN

Sandymount,

Dublin.