Men in suits

Sir, – The suits of the management of Independent News & Media (INM) looked impressive and respectable at their extraordinary general meeting on Monday. The result of this meeting was to screw INM’s former workers by decimating their pensions.

The more I see of the suits, whether they are in charge of society, or as defendants in court, the more I appreciate the attire of the TDs who do not wear suits in the Dáil.

We should learn to judge people by their actions, never by how they dress.

– Yours, etc,

BRENDAN O’DONOGHUE,

Castledermot,

Co Kildare.