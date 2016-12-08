Memories of the Phoenix Park tunnel

Sir, – Robert Ballagh (Letters, December 6th) reminds readers of a 1969 train trip proving it is not 100 years since passengers passed through the Phoenix Park tunnel. During the 1950s my mother put me on the Enterprise Express in Belfast to travel to Limerick to spend my summer holiday with my father’s family. I didn’t leave the train until we arrived in Limerick Junction. That train went through a tunnel just after Amiens Street station and I always believed we were under the Phoenix Park. Was I mistaken?

– Yours, etc,

JEAN WEBSTER

Limerick.