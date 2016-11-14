Memories of rural electrification

Sir, – Rosita Boland’s article on rural electrification (Weekend, October 29th) reminds me of a story my uncle told me about his elderly brother in Limerick who answered a knock on the door from a couple of Jehovah’s Witnesses. “We have come to bring you the light”, they announced.

“Ah sure, I’m all right, the ESB were already here last Thursday and said I’d be grand”, was his response. – Yours, etc,

JUDITH GOLDBERGER,

Donnybrook,

Dublin 4.

Sir, – My husband’s aunt had a house in a small Westmeath village and when the electricity came and the light was turned on in her cottage for the first time, she said, “Oh, that’s just wonderful. But how do you quench it?” – Yours, etc,

NANCY McMANUS,

Breeogue,

Knocknahur,

Co Sligo.