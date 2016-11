Sir, – Reading Rosita Boland’s article on the rural electrification (Weekend, October 29th) calls to mind a story a friend told me of his two farming bachelor brothers who, having listened to the ESB man’s spiel, declined to install “the light” as they did not think they’d have room for it.

– Yours, etc,

JOHN McDWYER

Carrick-on-Shannon,

Co Leitrim.