Media bias and the Eighth Amendment

Sir, – I am certain that if the Sydney Rose had opposed repeal of the Eighth Amendment, it would not have generated anything like the publicity she received. There is no doubt that there are double standards in the media, as referred to in Breda O’Brien’s excellent article (“Rose’s comment on ‘Eighth’ blurs lines of light entertainment”, Opinion & Analysis, August 27th), and it amazes me that it is allowed to continue with very little criticism from the great and good in our society.

Of course, with this bias it is rather difficult to have opposing views aired. Is that what we want in our democracy? Do we want facts presented in a balanced and fair way or are most of us content when this bias reflects our own views? A respected media would surely wish to encourage the former. Otherwise we are on a slippery slope of campaigning for changes to our society without consideration of the common good based on facts and evidence.

This dangerous strategy is becoming apparent in the generous donations from George Soros, and others, to promote abortion legislation here. Our mothers and babies deserve no less than the equal protection afforded them under the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution. – Yours, etc,

MARY STEWART,

Ardeskin, Donegal.