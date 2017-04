Sir, – Una Mullally addressed the topic of inequality in “Dublin’s rising tide sees many sinking” (Opinion & Analysis, March 27th). She asserts that we ignore “the inequality that is growing around us”. Inequality is not growing. In fact, inequality in 2015 was lower than during the boom days of 2006. The CSO reports that the Gini coefficient, one of the most common measures of income inequality, did not rise in 2014, and fell in 2015. – Yours, etc,

CAMILLE LOFTUS,

Dublin 7.