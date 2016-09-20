Mayo v Dublin

Sir, – Phew! – Yours, etc,

KEVIN DEVITTE

Westport,

Co Mayo.

Sir, – Whatever about Enda, the lads from Mayo certainly found their mojo. – Yours, etc,

TED O’KEEFFE,

Ranelagh,

Dublin 6.

Sir, – There is no doubt that Mayo can win the replay. But to hunger must now be added composure. There were far too many aimless passes in the second half as Mayo pressed forward in search of a deserved victory. – Yours, etc,

Dr GERALD MORGAN,

Dublin 2.

Sir, – Senators should now get priority over TDs for replay tickets, if there is any justice in the world. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL ROONEY,

Knocknacarra,

Galway.