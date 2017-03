Sir, – Downing Street has issued a statement describing Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement that she will seek a second Scottish independence referendum as “divisive” at a time “of great economic uncertainty,” without, it appears, even a hint of awareness of the irony of this comment, given Ms May’s headlong rush to a “hard” Brexit.

“Alternative facts” at the heart of Whitehall. – Yours, etc,

PETER THOMPSON,

Arklow, Co Wicklow.