Sir, – It’s amazing what most of us take for granted. Take Martyn Turner, for example. Here we have a person who for the past 40 years or so has created the most brilliant cartoons day after day, week after week, year after year. I have a file full of his cartoons, the first of which goes back to May 25th, 1977.

Brilliant stuff, as always. Long may it continue. – Yours, etc,

MARTIN COLLINS,

Tralee,

Co Kerry.