Male contraception: the sums don't add up

Sir, – In a week where The Irish Times is championing a maths quiz, your article on the efficacy of a male contraceptive (“Male contraceptive jab found to be almost 100 per cent effective”, October 28th) has some challenging computations.

The use of “almost” as a qualifier in matters of pregnancy is never reassuring.

When four out of 350 participants in the study impregnate their partners, 20 drop out because of 1,491 incidents of side-effects with at least one cited as committing suicide then the “success” rate is 93 per cent at best. The side-effects of mood disorders, acne and increased libido sound remarkably adolescent. Perhaps these scientists have “almost” discovered how to revisit one’s not always idyllic youth. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL ANDERSON

Balgriffin,

Dublin 13.