Making sense of Brexit

Sir, – If each of the points in Joe Brennan’s brilliant article “50 Brexit issues that concern you” (March 31st) were to require a trade agreement, and each trade agreement were to take up to 10 years, then the 50 issues could take 500 years to solve. If the issues were to resolved concurrently then 10 years would be achievable. Provided, of course, that an extra couple of thousand civil servants were to be employed. However, trade agreements can be reneged on every time we have a new Donald Trump-style figure. The whole point of a united Europe was to make all these problems go away, a point sadly missed by the Brexiteers. – Yours, etc,

KEN BUGGY,

Ballyduff Upper,

Co Waterford.

Sir, – We are currently in the process of encouraging multinationals to move from the UK to Ireland, post-Brexit. Meanwhile we have transport strikes, a disjointed rail service, a lack of housing and huge water issues. – Yours, etc,

RICHARD LANIGAN,

Dublin 3.

Sir, – Further to “Irish chief executives united in view of Brexit as UK strategic error” (March 18th), it is to be hoped that some of the ill-judged comments and intemperate tweets, issued following the serving of article 50, were not directed at the firms’ customers in the UK who voted, as a majority, for this exit. While there is much to be done to secure a positive result for the UK and Ireland, there are opportunities as well as risks. Only by addressing the challenges with a mindset that seeks solutions rather than obstacles will this outcome be achieved. The food industry is one sector where we could build on a thorough, evidence-based system while reducing red tape. This will require imaginative and constructive co-operation, between the many skilled and experienced professionals on all sides, and not sniping from the sidelines. – Yours, etc,

AILBHE FALLON,

Dublin 4.

Sir, – Geoff Buckley wonders will all the “New Irish” passport holders from across the Irish Sea provide us with brilliant footballers and aspiring Eurovision singers, with a United Irish Kingdom being born. But what if the tables are turned and the assimilation goes the other way? Baked beans with breakfast, jellied eels in the chipper, tabloid newspapers dictating the outcome of referendums, politicians that are held accountable for their misdemeanours, banks that are let fail when insolvent, a free health service. Hang on, maybe Mr Buckley has the right idea. – Yours, etc,

ANGIE NOLAN,

The Donahies, Dublin 13.

Sir, – Now that Theresa May has written a letter and the UK has to get on with it, is there any possibility that we will see fewer column inches and hear less windbaggery from “Brexperts” on what is, after all, just one country’s rearrangement of its trade deals with its neighbours? – Yours, etc,

ROBERT CHESTER,

Knocklyon, Dublin 16.