Making pubs better for non-drinkers

Sir, – With reference to your article “Afternoon drinkers don’t want early road checks hanging over them” (March 4th), it occurs to me, as a non-drinker who still enjoys a visit to the pub, that the Vinters’ Association, in conjunction with the drinks industry, could do more to expand and introduce more non-alcoholic options of beers, wines and spirits, which would help fight the decline in the falling number of drinkers in our pubs, particularly those in rural areas.

As an advocate of non-alcoholic drinks, I have found over the last few months that there are a number of good non-alcoholic beers available. However, when I visit a pub, there are very few options for sale.

With the possibility of a near-zero alcohol limit, it is time for pubs, restaurants and hotels to gear up and stock a larger range of non-alcoholic alternatives.

I contacted Diageo concerning their product Guinness Zero, a non-alcoholic stout which is widely for sale in Indonesia. It told me there were no plans to launch this brand in Ireland.

However, Diageo is now investing in an alcohol-free martini called Seedlip. Diageo obviously sees the benefit of exploring this market.

And if Heineken can produce Heineken Light, then why not Heineken Zero! – Yours, etc,

MARY O’CONNOR,

Midleton,

Co Cork.