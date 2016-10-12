Sir, – In your editorial on Saturday, you advocated the provision of cycleways physically separated from other vehicles (“Making cycling safer”, October 7th).

Where that has in fact been provided, at great expense, on both sides of the Naas to Kilcullen road, it amazes me that a significant number of cyclists choose to ignore the safety provided and compete with motorised traffic on what is left of the available road space. Perhaps the enfolding lycra is too tight to allow blood to flow to the brain.– Yours, etc,

DONAL KNIGHT,

Naas,

Co Kildare.

Sir, – Top marks to the Cycling Safety School scheme being run in schools around the country. We need more positive programmes like this. – Yours, etc,

MARIE BREEN,

Dublin 12.