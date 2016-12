Sir, – With reference to Jennifer O’Connell’s column on our loss of personal connections (“Listen closely and you will hear people craving connection – don’t be held hostage by your smartphone ”, Magazine, December 10th), I recall a recommendation I once heard and have applied: “If you see a man without a shirt, give him one of yours.” It works. – Yours, etc,

JUDITH HOAD,

Inver,

Co Donegal.