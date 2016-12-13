Making America great again

Sir, – America is not perfect, but it is certainly a great country, and the leading player globally. Donald Trump’s cleverness is in having set himself an already achieved goal. It’s as if he promised to make cakes sweet again, or to make water wet again, and people voted for him hoping that he could do it.

Having managed the trick of temporarily rebranding America as not great, he doesn’t have to do anything in office other than switch back the branding, and he’s achieved his goal.

And even if his actual policies do mess up America, he can be fairly confident that it will take more than four years for things to unravel, so that can be blamed on the next lot.

My plans to make Irish grass green again are almost ready. I’m confident that I’ll be on the cover of Time magazine next year. – Yours, etc,

COLIN WALSH,

Templeogue,

Dublin 6W.