Making a point

A chara, – This weekend, as we get ready to play our last game in the Six Nations Championship, I’d like to suggest just one small improvement. Just as we sing two anthems at the start of the game, we could also report the score in two formats, total points and a numerical count of the score groups: tries, penalties and conversions. For example last weekend’s Wales v Ireland result of 22 : 09 can also be displayed as 3-1-2 : 0-3-0.

It works for GAA, why not for Rugby Union? – Yours, etc,

DERMOT O’ROURKE,

Lucan,

Co Dublin.