Magic wands and recruiting nurses

Sir, – The poor turnout at the recent HSE nurse recruitment fair highlights the key recruitment obstacles at the HSE and the Department of Health. Poor salaries, high taxes and the high cost of accommodation are major disincentives to recruitment and are national issues that are largely out of the control of the nurses’ employers.

The only key issue within the employers’ control is the issue of poor working conditions for nurses.

If the employers concentrate their efforts on improving these conditions, then gradually the desire to return home to family and friends will encourage nurses working abroad to come back to Ireland, in spite of the financial disincentives.

The Minister for Health and the HSE need to abandon expensive, high-profile and ineffective recruitment fairs, listen to what nurses are saying and implement better working conditions. Everything else will slowly fall into place. – Yours, etc,

GARRY BURY,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Simon Harris doesn’t need a magic wand to recruit nurses. Pay them properly. Treat them properly. – Yours, etc,

Dr BRIAN CAREY,

Bantry,

Co Cork.

Sir, – I can offer Simon Harris a choice of two magic wands that I purchased on the internet: the Harry Potter or the Albus Dumbledore (aka The Elder Wand). They work for me. – Yours, etc,

LIAM POWER,

Ballina,

Co Mayo.