Macron and the politics of moderation

Sir, – Emmanuel Macron’s victory should not just be celebrated as a triumph over the far right, but also as a watershed moment for centrist politics.

His campaign did what many other centrist politicians have failed to do in recent decades: it promoted a bold, socially liberal, pro-business and pro-EU agenda in a positive light that could resonate with voters.

For the centre to succeed, it must continue to modernise and promote change rather than become a defender of the status quo. Mr Macron embodies this mantra.

Admittedly, the French president-elect faces many challenges in implementing his domestic reforms – most notably in securing a majority in next month’s assembly elections, of which his party, En Marche, currently has no seats.

Regardless, he has given hope to those who support open minds, open borders and open markets. – Yours, etc,

SIMON FOY,

Sutton,

Dublin 13.

A chara, – The election of Emmanuel Macron shows that a message that is pro European, that defends the values of democracy, tolerance and openness, can be heard above the populism of the far right and far left that preaches division, fear and pessimism.

The concerns of those who feel alienated from a more open and globalised society must be addressed.

Many of those who vote for Brexit, Trump, Wilders, Le Pen do so out of frustration, not necessarily racism.

But, as elections in the Netherlands and now in France have shown, those in the political centre must call out those on the extremes. The positivity and global vision of Mr Macron triumphed over the divisive rhetoric and protectionism of Le Pen on the far right and indeed, Mélenchon on the far left (whose platforms were remarkably similar).

It is to be hoped that this message now resonates across politics in Europe, including in this country. – Is mise,

Cllr MALCOLM BYRNE,

Gorey,

Co Wexford.

Sir, – Emmanuel Macron is a moderate; he owes the inspiration of his centrist political philosophy (“neither right nor left”) to his mentor Paul Ricoeur, whom I had the privilege of meeting when I was pursuing my doctorate on Ricoeur’s hermeneutics. It is a mediating philosophy which avoids extremist positions.

Mr Macron is a social liberal and in the light of May, Le Pen and Trump, it is this voice of reason that is urgently needed. It is relevant to Irish politics as it is Fianna Fáil, which sits with En Marche and other similar parties in the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe.

Fianna Fáil could go about rebranding itself as a socially liberal party – it is in a unique position to do so, one that would advance the twin cause of individual liberty (freedom) and social solidarity (fairness).

It is high time, following the lead of a certain Mr Haughey, that Fianna Fáil reintroduced a bit of Gallic republicanism with the panache that accompanies it into the rather drab environs of Dáil Éireann. – Yours, etc,

Dr STEPHEN J COSTELLO,

Ranelagh,

Dublin 6.