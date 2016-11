Sir, – Of course the State is trying to lure investors into Ireland from other locations, including Northern Ireland (“Foster accuses Government of belittling North economy”, “October 29th).

That is what every state does. It is normal competition between states. There is nothing new about it. There is no point in Northern Ireland making the accusation and equally there is no point in Ireland denying it.

– Yours, etc,

PAVEL MARIANSK

Dungarvan,

Co Waterford.