Luas line gauge

Sir, – Mick Heaney, in his radio review column (Weekend, October 29th), reports what he calls a “gobsmacking fact” to the effect that the red and green Luas lines are different gauges.

This is an oft-repeated myth that refuses to go away. The gauge (ie the width between the rails on which the tram wheels run) is exactly the same on both. In fact, trams from one line have occasionally been run on the other.

The confusion arises because on the green line the pairs of tracks have been placed further apart. This has no effect on the gauge of each set of tracks which are standard European 1,435mm on both lines.

– Yours, etc,

DAVID POWER

Lucan,

Co Dublin.