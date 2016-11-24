Luas and Minister’s priorities

Sir, – Businesses on Dawson Street in Dublin have now endured 145 consecutive weeks of continuous disruption and restricted access, due to interminable Luas Cross City works.

Dawson Street is 380 metres long. If the Luas line were to be miraculously completed tomorrow, it would represent progress at a rate of 37.5 centimetres per day.

With no end in sight, it would seem the construction industry is incapable of laying more than a child’s ruler length of Luas track per day.

In the period since your publication awarded his performance zero marks out of 10 last August, the Minister for Transport has outlined precisely zero departmental priorities, delivered precisely zero legislative initiatives and made precisely zero appointments to state boards under his remit. During this time, he has been rebuked by the Chief Justice, sidestepped involvement in major public transport strikes and was unceremoniously put back in his box by the former head of the Olympic Council of Ireland.

May I formally request the Minister intervenes in the transport and construction fiasco currently plaguing dozens of Dawson Street businesses and deliver resolution to this unnecessarily elongated project?

Perhaps if he refrained from inaccurate comment on judicial review, he could find the time to do so. – Yours, etc,

BARRY FLANAGAN,

Ballsbridge,

Dublin 4.